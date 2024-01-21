Journalist who tried to cancel unvaxxed tennis star collapses and dies suddenly

By Jim Hoft

The sports journalism community is in mourning following the sudden death of Mike Dickson, a respected writer for the Daily Mail.

Dickson, who was in Melbourne to cover the Australian Open, tragically collapsed and died shortly before his 60th birthday.

Mike Dickson had a storied career spanning nearly four decades, during which he became a mainstay in press boxes around the globe. His journey with the Daily Mail began in 1990 when he first took on the role of cricket correspondent, eventually transitioning to become a prominent voice in the world of tennis.

The sad news of his passing was conveyed through a heartfelt social media post by his wife, Lucy, on behalf of their children, Sam, Ruby, and Joe. The family’s statement read:

“We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open. For 38 years he lived his dream covering sport all over the world. He was a truly great man and we will miss him terribly. Lucy, Sam, Ruby and Joe.”

Daily Mail reported:

Mike Dickson, the Daily Mail’s legendary tennis correspondent, has tragically died at the age of 59. Dickson was a hugely respected and admired journalist who spent 38 years in the industry – 33 at the Mail having started in 1990 – and his loss will be felt deeply by colleagues. He previously worked as the Mail’s cricket correspondent before moving over to tennis and covered 30 different sports across nearly 50 countries in total during a rich career. Dickson was in Melbourne covering the Australian Open when he died and a matter of days away from his 60th birthday, on January 27. He lived in Wimbledon with his family and loved following both Tranmere and Everton having grown up in The Wirral. His wife Lucy announced the news of his passing on X in a joint message with the family.

In recent times, Dickson gained attention for his critical views on Novak Djokovic’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Through various articles, Dickson not only challenged Djokovic’s decisions but also highlighted the potential implications for his legacy and public image.

In one of his pieces, Dickson wrote, “MIKE DICKSON: Novak Djokovic could ruin his chances of becoming the GOAT by refusing to take the vaccine… it is a strange hill to die on for a player who is so desperate to be loved.”

Dickson wrote many articles, insulting Novak, and even said this. Again so grateful that Novak is such a classic act and retweeted Dickson’s death and said rest in peace. I love this man. pic.twitter.com/Any2nQwHsP — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News (@unhealthytruth) January 20, 2024

He also penned a Q&A article titled, “NOVAK DJOKOVIC Q&A: Why is the world No 1 so adamant about not getting the vaccine? How much is he giving up in the process? And more importantly… what happens now?”

His critical stance was clear in another article where he stated, “MIKE DICKSON: Novak Djokovic will remain a hero to some, but to many others he has TRASHED his reputation beyond repair… the world No 1 thought he could work the system, but it turns out favourable treatment only goes so far.”

Despite their differences, Novak Djokovic displayed sportsmanship and respect by acknowledging Dickson’s death. The tennis star retweeted the announcement of Dickson’s passing with a simple yet poignant message: Condolences to Mike Dickson family [pray emoji] Rest in Peace.

Condolences to Mike Dickson family Rest in Peace https://t.co/skSMgwvBcZ — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic faced heckling from an audience urging him to “get vaccinated.” Unfazed, Djokovic responded on the court with his signature prowess, smashing an ace to secure a three-set victory over Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

WATCH:

Watching Novak Djokovic serve an Ace after being heckled by the crowd “GET VACCINATED” is incredibly satisfying. Remember they wouldn’t let the GOAT & one of the fittest persons on the planet play tennis because he refused several doses of an experimental mRNA Gene Therapy for a… pic.twitter.com/2YqMPkTOi5 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 20, 2024

