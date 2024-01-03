A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Judge dismisses some counts against Trump over death of Capitol Police officer

Brian Sicknick died in aftermath of the Jan. 6 mayhem

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 2, 2024 at 8:19pm
President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, to board Air Force One for his return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump disembarks Marine One at Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, to board Air Force One for his return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- A federal judge on Tuesday permitted a civil suit against former President Donald Trump over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick to advance, but dismissed two of the counts.

In the Tuesday ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta dismissed Garza's wrongful death and negligence claims, CBS reported. He did, however, permit her to bring two counts under the D.C. Survival Act.

"We are pleased to see that our lawsuit in pursuit of justice for the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the aftermath of the January 6th insurrection, has been permitted to continue. We are now considering our next step options, to include deposing former President Trump," Garza attorney Mark Zaid said.

Read the full story ›

