Key Democrat adviser urges Biden to do this one thing

A key voice for Democrats, a prominent fixture in the party's schemes during the administration of Barack Obama, is warning Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in 2024, to stay out of sight.

Actually, "hidden" is the word used by Van Jones, according to a report from the Washington Examiner.

"If I were Biden … I would stay hidden," he explained, "And I'll tell you why."

He continued, "He doesn’t inspire confidence. And he’s not a great messenger for himself. He has done a tremendous job for this economy. Union members, union leaders … are racking up win after win; they should be put forward."

Jonse, an ardent supporter of the extremism that Obama brought to America as he scolded the nation into "fundamental" changes, continued, "There’s something wrong with this campaign, where we’re somehow expecting Joe Biden, who frankly hid during the last campaign, to come out now and be Flash Gordon and save his own campaign. The people who are benefiting from the Biden economy, and they exist, should be empowered to speak."

Actually, the Biden economy has hurt tens of millions of Americans, through his inflation, running at more than 17% since he took office, high mortgage rates, surging home prices, exploding energy and food costs and more.

Jones acted as "special adviser" to Obama, pushing various green ideologies and initiatives, during his tenure in the White House. Then when Obama left the White House, Obama, despite his claims of threats from rising sea waters, he purchased a multi-million dollar shoreline mansion and estate.

The report added, "Former Obama official David Axelrod also weighed in on Biden’s campaign during the panel discussion on CNN, predicting that his possible rematch with former President Trump will be 'trench warfare.'"

He predicted Democrats will talk more about Donald Trump than Biden, and that's likely at least partly because of the massive failures in his agenda.

Even Biden's advocates in media corporations and other Democrats openly have worried about Biden's plunging support.

Most polls show him losing in a general election to Trump.

And his approval rating as a dismal 31%, lowest for a U.S. president in more than a decade.

