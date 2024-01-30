Kim Kardashian to star in Elizabeth Taylor biopic

(DEADLINE) -- Kim Kardashian is producing and featuring in a documentary series about Elizabeth Taylor for the BBC.

Hot off the heels of its Superman Christopher Reeves doc being eyed by Warner Bros. Discovery at Sundance, Searching for Sugar Man producer Passion Pictures is behind Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar [working title], which is being shopped globally by Fremantle.

Kardashian is one of a range of high profile stars including Joan Collins and Margaret O’Brien who knew Taylor personally and will appear in the three-part box set series for BBC Two and iPlayer, while she is also an EP.

