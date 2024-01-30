A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kim Kardashian to star in Elizabeth Taylor biopic

Will reveal how one of Hollywood's most famous names created blueprint for modern celebrity

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 29, 2024 at 9:13pm
Kim Kardashian (video screenshot)

Kim Kardashian (Video screenshot)

(DEADLINE) -- Kim Kardashian is producing and featuring in a documentary series about Elizabeth Taylor for the BBC.

Hot off the heels of its Superman Christopher Reeves doc being eyed by Warner Bros. Discovery at Sundance, Searching for Sugar Man producer Passion Pictures is behind Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar [working title], which is being shopped globally by Fremantle.

Kardashian is one of a range of high profile stars including Joan Collins and Margaret O’Brien who knew Taylor personally and will appear in the three-part box set series for BBC Two and iPlayer, while she is also an EP.

Read the full story ›

