'I know who it's going to be': Trump mentions his VP pick during town hall

(NBC NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump indicated he has made up his mind about whom he would like to be his running mate should he win the Republican presidential nomination.

"Well, I can't tell you that, really," Trump told Fox News during a town hall in Iowa on Wednesday when the moderators asked him who is in the running to be on a presidential ticket with him. "I mean, I know who it's going to be."

President Trump Fox News town hall in Iowa. * Q: Can you mend fences with GOP opponent? * A: Sure. I already like Christie better (because he dropped out). .pic.twitter.com/Zy8lcUBPIe — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) January 11, 2024

Trump's campaign quickly sought to downplay the remark. A campaign adviser told NBC News "nothing is finalized" about the vice presidential pick.

