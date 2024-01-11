A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I know who it's going to be': Trump mentions his VP pick during town hall

But campaign downplays remark, saying 'nothing is finalized'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 11, 2024 at 12:16am
President Donald J. Trump participates in the pre-recorded National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(NBC NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump indicated he has made up his mind about whom he would like to be his running mate should he win the Republican presidential nomination.

"Well, I can't tell you that, really," Trump told Fox News during a town hall in Iowa on Wednesday when the moderators asked him who is in the running to be on a presidential ticket with him. "I mean, I know who it's going to be."

Trump's campaign quickly sought to downplay the remark. A campaign adviser told NBC News "nothing is finalized" about the vice presidential pick.

