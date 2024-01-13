The largest terror attack in our history has already happened

Have you seen the polls? Most Americans are angry and shocked about our open borders. They are literally in shock that any U.S. president would allow this to happen. A huge majority defines this as an "invasion." A huge majority also says this is a national security crisis.

Here is what most Americans can see and understand:

Open borders are leading to massive increases in spending: welfare, food stamps, national debt – the bankruptcy of America. And of course, a massive decline in our quality of living.

Open borders are overwhelming the system and will inevitably lead to the collapse of our economy, civil society, and eventually, our entire country. A country without borders is no longer a country.

Open borders have produced an unprecedented crime epidemic. We are letting in all the world's violent criminals, murderers, rapists, robbers, drug dealers and deadly MS-13 gangbangers – all combined with a dramatic shortage of police.

Open borders will lead to the implosion of our public school system and disaster for our children's future. Classrooms will be overcrowded; there aren't enough teachers; schools will be overwhelmed with crime, gangs, drugs and teen pregnancy.

Open borders will lead to a national security catastrophe – because we have no idea why countless military-age males from China are pouring across our border. But we can guess – to create crisis and confusion, and attack America and our infrastructure from within, if China invades Taiwan.

Open borders are leading to the death of America's cities, now filled with crime, drugs, homeless people, needles, poop and pee.

Open borders will lead to third-world disease and new deadly pandemics.

Open borders will lead to bankruptcy of the health care system – because where will we get the money to pay for all the world's sick, and for ordinary medical care for tens of millions of new illegal aliens and their children?

I think most normal, non-brainwashed, non-communist Americans understand all of this.

And here's the big one: Because of that open border, I believe most Americans are scared to death and expecting a massive terrorist attack upon our homeland any day now.

But what most people don't understand yet is the REAL terrorist attack has already happened ...

The REAL terrorist attack upon the American people is nothing like 9/11 or the Hamas attack on Israel. This one is more of a silent, slow-motion attack, not even covered by the liberal mainstream media.

The REAL terrorist attack is being directed from within the White House.

Joe Biden, his boss Barack Obama (the real president) and the Democratic Party have opened the borders and welcomed in 10 million (or more) illegal aliens in only three years. That's 10 million new mouths to feed inside America. Add in "got aways" and the true number may be closer to 20 million.

But there aren't any new doctors. That is why the largest terrorist attack in U.S. history is the attack upon the health, health care system and health care options of 330 million American citizens.

Who will take care of 20 million (or more) new patients? Who will take care of you, your spouse, your children, your elderly mom and dad? Are you ready to wait in line for months or years for treatment? Are you ready to go bankrupt paying the medical bills, while tens of millions of illegal aliens get their health care FREE?

Exhibit A is my hometown of Las Vegas.

There are just not enough doctors in Las Vegas. Some of my personal friends are sick and in pain. These aren't bums on welfare. These are middle-class and upper-middle-class Americans. People who have worked and paid taxes their whole lives. Yet they can't find a doctor.

My friends spend hours making calls to find one doctor. Many doctors are not taking new patients. If they find a doctor, they are told they have to wait four to six months for an appointment. Then it may take another six months for specialized treatment. They're in pain and suffering. They're in misery. What if this long wait leads to permanent damage? What if they die before getting necessary treatment?

Seriously, who would do this to the American people?

Millions more illegal alien invaders are pouring through our open borders. It gets worse every day. And still, there are no new doctors. No one can tell me who will take care of these people? And of course, who will take care of us, the American people? Where will the new doctors suddenly come from?

This means you and I and our children are screwed. In an emergency, you are going to wait hours or days in a hospital waiting room, or a crowded hospital hallway.

You are going to wait weeks or months for a doctor appointment. You are going to wait months or a year for specialized treatment, or surgery, while in pain and misery. By the time you get treatment, you could be DEAD.

And the cost for health care will skyrocket. So will your health insurance. So will your taxes. All of this so our government can provide free health care for millions of poverty-stricken, illegal foreign invaders who have no right to be here in the first place.

And what if these foreigners bring a new disease pandemic? You'll be deathly ill, or your child will be, waiting in line for days or weeks to see a doctor.

It's clear that Democrats hate you. They hate America. They hate American citizens. They want you to live in poverty and misery. They want you to suffer. Or they want you to die. You know what you call people who would do this to their own citizens?

Communists, terrorists and traitors.

So, stop waiting for a terror attack in our homeland, or waves of terror attacks. The wait is over. Democrats are the terrorists. And the largest terrorist attack in U.S. history has already happened – to your health, the health care system and your health care options. You are now a second-class citizen in a third-world craphole.

