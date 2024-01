(FOX NEWS) -- Actress Joyce Randolph, best known for her role as Trixie Norton in "The Honeymooners," has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

She passed "peacefully in her sleep" in her Manhattan home, according to her only son, Randy Charles, after being in home-hospice for several months. She was 99 years old.

Randolph was the last living member of the iconic '50s sitcom, preceded in death by co-stars Jackie Gleason, Art Carney and Audrey Meadows.

