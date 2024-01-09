Lawlessness, apostasy and doctrines of devils were in vogue in 2023

The Apostle Paul predicted it. He prophesied it. He nailed it accurately in 2 Thessalonians 2.

The day is coming that a great falling away will change the world and then reveal the man of sin, the son of perdition.

We have not been introduced to the Antichrist yet, but lawlessness, apostasy and even doctrines of devils were certainly in vogue in 2023. Any why not? That's what God's prophets assured would be coming eventually – and here we are.

Jonathan Cahn, the gifted pastor, spelled it out in his video on New Year's Eve for his fortunate church in Wayne, New Jersey.

"The Bible says that before the end of the age there will come a great apostasy, a great falling away." he said. "We can have no doubt that we're in that period now. The signs of it are all around us, and it's just unprecedented."

Last year was no ordinary year. It was practically an apocalypse. Let's review what happened:

One of the most celebrated songs of the culture was called "Unholy." On the Grammys, the singer, identified as an LGBT man, portrayed Satan in a performance of the song.

Satan was featured as a prop against Christmas displays in capital cities of the world.

The National Geographic reported a huge upswing in the occult.

One of the ways those things are spreading is through TikTok. The Chinese owners use it to recruit American children but control Chinese children's impulses.

The total number of American children who identify as LGBT reached a high of 25%.

America is now the civilization pushing extreme gender ideology on the world. We're No. 1! Joe Biden said it would be a key foreign policy "achievement" for America.

Disney, meanwhile, continues its practice of "queering" America's youth through its entertainment agenda.

The entire public school system in America is totally on board with this program. It's requiring children to choose which sexual "identity" they wish to use.

The FBI spearheaded persecution of pro-life activists.

California passed a law that if parents don't allow their children to have a choice of which sexual identity they will use, they will lose their right to keep that child.

This year, there was a move by the Biden administration to ban foster parents from keeping custody of their foster children if they didn't observe strict rules on gender ideology.

The number of teenage girls who thought of killing themselves was 1 in 3.

Mental illness among youth has become epidemic.

Killing via euthanasia is now legal in 10 states in America.

This year is an election year. Last year, over 90 charges were brought against the leading candidate in the polls – former President Donald Trump. He was also banned for running in Colorado by the state supreme court and by an official in Maine.

Oct. 7 last year was the world's biggest story – Hamas attacked Israel. It was the worst Jewish bloodbath since World War II.

Just about three weeks ago, the pope endorsed the blessing of homosexual marriages in the Catholic Church – blessing sin. Two years ago they decided not to do it. Why? Because they said God could not do that – bless sin. What happened? God didn't change His mind. The pope did.

It's a apostate world. Don't these examples amount to calling good evil and evil good? Listen to Isaiah in chapter 5, verse 20:

"Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!"

The day is coming that it will happen.

That's the day Jesus returns – and stays. He will fight for Israel and the remnant of saints. Do you see it now?

Back to Thessalonians 2:8 – where we started.

"And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. Comfort your hearts, and stablish you in every good word and work."

Keep your eyes open for the strong delusion that's coming. It's almost here.

