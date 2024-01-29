A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions HealthWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Leave your bodies alone': 'Baywatch' star regrets breast implants at 18 to fill out her swimsuit

'The one-piece bathing suits were not flattering. I didn't want to wear it at all'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2024 at 8:02pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Nicole Eggert and Pamela Anderson of 'Baywatch.' (Courtesy Baywatch Co.)

Nicole Eggert and Pamela Anderson of 'Baywatch.' (Courtesy Baywatch Co.)

(PEOPLE) -- When Nicole Eggert starred on TV show Baywatch in the ‘90s, she was only 18 years old — and miserable.

The former actress, who played Summer Quinn, spent most of her time on the show scantily clad and running along the beach with her hair flying in the wind.

She thought she had found her dream role, but Eggert wasn’t ready for the scrutiny that came with it. “I needed to get away from it,” says the actress, now 52, during a wide-ranging exclusive interview with PEOPLE at a Los Angeles diner. (Days prior, she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, which she shared publicly with fans earlier this month.)

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: 'SNL' ruthlessly mocked for making fun of Trump for phrase he used correctly
Up to 40% of Hamas tunnels damaged or destroyed, report says
The news business really is cratering
Ghislaine Maxwell writing tell-all: Epstein madam 'obsessively working on memoir
WATCH: Network apologizes after anchor compares idea of relocating Gazans to Holocaust
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×