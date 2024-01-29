'Leave your bodies alone': 'Baywatch' star regrets breast implants at 18 to fill out her swimsuit

(PEOPLE) -- When Nicole Eggert starred on TV show Baywatch in the ‘90s, she was only 18 years old — and miserable.

The former actress, who played Summer Quinn, spent most of her time on the show scantily clad and running along the beach with her hair flying in the wind.

She thought she had found her dream role, but Eggert wasn’t ready for the scrutiny that came with it. “I needed to get away from it,” says the actress, now 52, during a wide-ranging exclusive interview with PEOPLE at a Los Angeles diner. (Days prior, she had been diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, which she shared publicly with fans earlier this month.)

