'Let My People Go' – how we win 2024

By Robert Anthony

If you have not been fortunate enough to watch the documentary "Let My People Go," follow this link to purchase and/or watch online.

The man behind the film, professor David Clements, was a prosecuting attorney, then a law professor at New Mexico State University before being almost violently thrust into politics! And how? He refused the COVID jab.

That's right, the whole of the university came against him for simply adhering to his God-given rights, the same rights afforded to him in our U.S. Constitution. This courageous event won professor Clements a spot on Tucker Carlson! Here is a clip from the show:

But the Law Professor-attorney turned activist Clements wasn't content to merely oppose the jab as loudly as he could – because next they stole the White House from the American people and the Professor knew it! He refused to sit back and watch the country be hijacked by some very shadowy, criminal-subverters. And into election integrity the dear Professor went! The next thing you know he ended up a key-note speaker and leader with Mike Lindell at his Cyber Symposium!

I was extremely blessed to have had this patriot on my show a week or so ago! We had to do the show in two parts because there was so much to share. The first part of the interview was mostly insights about the documentary: how it came to be, what he wants to accomplish with it, special behind the scenes commentary. It was a wonderful time together:

The second part of the interview became even more explosive and revealing! We discussed 2024 and the road ahead to winning (which really means not allowing this election to be stolen from us!). The show is called "All Politics is Local" because it was clear to me the path to saving our Republic and winning 2024 truly goes thru local politics. Will we win the nation back?! Watch this second part of the interview and be inspired with much of the plan to do so:

Check back in because there will be more "to do's" coming in the days and weeks ahead. The patriots are activated and alive! While we might have had some rather daunting setbacks over the past few years, we also have some massive victories, especially locally. The patriots woke up – all throughout the country! Someone kicked awake a sleeping lion … (I'll give you a hint of who I'm alluding to – and it's not President Trump.)

This remains a spiritual battle! The Scripture declares, "We wrestle not against flesh and blood" (Ephesians 6:12). What we are fighting against is the most ancient evil on earth. John the Revelator explains, "Woe to you inhabitants of the earth for the devil has come down to you having great wrath, because he knows he has a short time (Revelation 12:12)." And yet, we have the victory. I read the end of the Bible. These are the days of trial and temptation. But for those who know their God, these are also the days of the greatest victories for the body of Christ, a great and imperative time to know our God and obey His voice.

Will our end be victorious or defeat?

"As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord."

And we will have the victory in our Messiah, Jesus of Nazareth!

Amen!

The best is yet to come.

Robert Anthony is senior editor of American Revival Press.

