'That's a lie': Dennis Prager spars with left-wing talk-show host over criticism of Israel

Talk-show host Dennis Prager accused “The Young Turks” founder Cenk Uygur of “smearing” Israel in a video posted Monday.

Uygur, who is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, has been a vehement critic of Israel, calling for a halt in aid to the country over its operations against Hamas in Gaza. Prager called Uygur out over the left-wing talk show host’s claims that Israel was committing “genocide” during a debate on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

“The idea that Israel wants to starve the Palestinians is vile,” Prager said about the claims against Israel. “It is another left-wing atrocity on language, like Israel is committing genocide. ‘Genocide’ has been raped like the word ‘racism’ has been raped. Every decent term has been denuded of its meaning by people on the left.”

WATCH:

“‘Genocide’ has been raped like the word ‘racism’ has been raped.” Dennis Prager accuses ‘left wingers’ like Cenk Uygur and the UN of ‘vilely smearing’ Israel.@DennisPrager | @CenkUygur | @piersmorgan | #PMU pic.twitter.com/lh4fAfKy43 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) January 29, 2024

Muslims and younger voters have threatened to withhold support for Biden’s re-election campaign, citing his support for Israel, which has been accused of carrying out a genocide in Gaza.

The radical terrorist group Hamas carried out a deadly terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages.

“All the evils have been removed from their context,” Prager said. “Israel has no interest. There are five times more Palestinians than there were in 1950. It is the worst, most ineffective genocide in the history of genocide. It is a vile smear.”

After Prager called for the United States to leave the United Nations, Uygur fired back at Prager.

“Any time anybody criticizes Israel, what do you guys all say?” Uygur asked. “Antisemitism. Have you raped that word?”

“That’s not true, that’s a lie,” Prager interjected. “We say it about those who want to destroy Israel, not criticize Israel.”

Multiple countries, including the United States and United Kingdom, have suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA) after at least a dozen employees of the group were allegedly linked to the Oct. 7 attacks.

