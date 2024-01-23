Major union continues to withhold endorsement of Biden despite Dem efforts

By Will Kessler

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain told reporters Monday that the union has still not made a decision on who it will endorse in the 2024 presidential election, despite President Joe Biden’s efforts to woo the key Democratic voting bloc, according to Reuters.

Fain noted that the UAW would hold a formal discussion on who it will endorse at a later point, according to Reuters. The lack of an endorsement flies in the face of efforts by the Democrats, namely Biden, who showed strong support for the UAW during its six-week-long strike that occurred last year and has vocally supported calls for unionization at automakers like Tesla.

The president also took the unprecedented step of joining the UAW in a Detroit, Michigan, picket line during the strike, giving his support to the workers despite the active contract negotiations with automakers. The Biden administration has also sought to appeal to union workers through his policies, like the creation of a task force in April 2021 to investigate how to increase union membership.

Fain also criticized the former president and GOP nominee-frontrunner Donald Trump in remarks to reporters, noting that “who he is as a person … is pretty much contrary to everything we stand for,” according to Reuters.

Members of #UAW Region 9A visited Congress today to lobby for a just transition, retirement security, and support for new union organizing.#StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/55oOGBW2dK — UAW (@UAW) January 22, 2024

Trump has sought to bolster his support among union workers, meeting with Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, in early January to discuss “serious issues” for workers. The former president flipped typical blue states, Michigan and Wisconsin, in the 2016 presidential election, both states with significant union membership.

The AFL-CIO union, which represents around 12.5 million workers, voted to endorse Biden in June 2023, calling him “the most pro-union president of our lifetimes.”

The Biden campaign and the UAW did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

