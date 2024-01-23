A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major union continues to withhold endorsement of Biden despite Dem efforts

Flies in face of Democrats who showed strong support during its 6-week strike

WND News Services
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:21pm
Joe Biden appearing in a commercial touting his alleged success with the U.S. economy. (Video screenshot)

By Will Kessler
Daily Caller News Foundation

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain told reporters Monday that the union has still not made a decision on who it will endorse in the 2024 presidential election, despite President Joe Biden’s efforts to woo the key Democratic voting bloc, according to Reuters.

Fain noted that the UAW would hold a formal discussion on who it will endorse at a later point, according to Reuters. The lack of an endorsement flies in the face of efforts by the Democrats, namely Biden, who showed strong support for the UAW during its six-week-long strike that occurred last year and has vocally supported calls for unionization at automakers like Tesla.

The president also took the unprecedented step of joining the UAW in a Detroit, Michigan, picket line during the strike, giving his support to the workers despite the active contract negotiations with automakers. The Biden administration has also sought to appeal to union workers through his policies, like the creation of a task force in April 2021 to investigate how to increase union membership.

Fain also criticized the former president and GOP nominee-frontrunner Donald Trump in remarks to reporters, noting that “who he is as a person … is pretty much contrary to everything we stand for,” according to Reuters.

Are some unions withholding endorsements for Biden because their members all know the economy is in the pooper?

Trump has sought to bolster his support among union workers, meeting with Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, in early January to discuss “serious issues” for workers. The former president flipped typical blue states, Michigan and Wisconsin, in the 2016 presidential election, both states with significant union membership.

The AFL-CIO union, which represents around 12.5 million workers, voted to endorse Biden in June 2023, calling him “the most pro-union president of our lifetimes.”

The Biden campaign and the UAW did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

