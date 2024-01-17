'Man boobs' warning: Enlarged breasts raise risk of early death

(STUDY FINDS) -- Men with enlarged breast tissue, which people often call “moobs” or “man boobs,” face a higher risk of premature death before the age of 75, a new study warns. This condition, medically known as gynecomastia, typically results from a hormonal imbalance and affects between one-third to two-thirds of men, varying with age.

The development of gynecomastia occurs in three distinct life stages, corresponding to hormonal changes: during the neonatal period, puberty, and in later years. It’s important to note that this condition differs from pseudo gynecomastia, which is the result of being overweight or obese.

According to the study, men with gynecomastia have a 37-percent increased risk of early death from any cause compared to those without the condition. The risk is particularly high in men with a known pre-existing condition, where the odds are 75 percent higher than in cases of gynecomastia of unknown origin. The greatest risks are associated with pre-existing cancers, as well as circulatory, lung, and gut diseases. Interestingly, neurological diseases were linked to a 29-percent lower risk.

