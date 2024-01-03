A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsGOOD NEWS!
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man breaks silence after being trapped in truck for a week and rescued by good Samaritans

'The generosity I have been shown has grown my heart three sizes this year'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 2, 2024 at 9:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Matt Reum (Facebook)

Matt Reum (Facebook)

(FOX NEWS) -- An Indiana man who crashed his truck and had been trapped inside it for nearly a week when he was found by two good Samaritans, broke his silence on social media Sunday, with a message of gratitude.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Matthew Reum, was heading westbound on Interstate 94 on Dec. 20 when his truck swerved off the road and into a ditch before going airborne, rolling several times and ending up in a creek underneath a bridge, according to preliminary investigations.

The crash caused Reum to become pinned inside the truck, unable to reach for his cellphone and call for help.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man breaks silence after being trapped in truck for a week and rescued by good Samaritans
WATCH: 3-year-old adorably teaches dogs to 'say grace' before mealtime
Judge dismisses some counts against Trump over death of Capitol Police officer
Thousands of Gazans will become Christian, former terrorist predicts
Football great says Jesus would have been 'five-star player,' 'Hall of Fame coach'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×