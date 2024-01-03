Man breaks silence after being trapped in truck for a week and rescued by good Samaritans

(FOX NEWS) -- An Indiana man who crashed his truck and had been trapped inside it for nearly a week when he was found by two good Samaritans, broke his silence on social media Sunday, with a message of gratitude.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Matthew Reum, was heading westbound on Interstate 94 on Dec. 20 when his truck swerved off the road and into a ditch before going airborne, rolling several times and ending up in a creek underneath a bridge, according to preliminary investigations.

The crash caused Reum to become pinned inside the truck, unable to reach for his cellphone and call for help.

