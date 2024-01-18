Man walks more than a mile for help with a bullet hole in his head

(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida man is in critical condition after walking nearly a mile to his friend's home with a bullet hole in his head after a fight escalated, during which he was shot, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Christopher Hastings, 33, and a 44-year-old man started arguing at a mutual friend’s house in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Holly Hill Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, the two men were fighting over a woman when the fight escalated as Hastings pulled out a gun.

