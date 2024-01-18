A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsWND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man walks more than a mile for help with a bullet hole in his head

Two dudes were arguing over a woman when fight escalates

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 17, 2024 at 8:57pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by MasterTux from Pixabay)

(Image by MasterTux from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A Florida man is in critical condition after walking nearly a mile to his friend's home with a bullet hole in his head after a fight escalated, during which he was shot, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Christopher Hastings, 33, and a 44-year-old man started arguing at a mutual friend’s house in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Holly Hill Police Department said in a news release.

According to police, the two men were fighting over a woman when the fight escalated as Hastings pulled out a gun.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here' CD returns to library 35 years late
New cancers projected as highest ever, yet ZERO mention of COVID jabs as cause
Billionaire investor rails against 'sh** for brains' students who think 'river to the sea' means Hudson
Can you ditch your cellphone for entire month? Company will pay thousands if you do
Man walks more than a mile for help with a bullet hole in his head
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×