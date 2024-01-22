A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money U.S.WND CRIME
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man and woman accused of toppling radio station tower to steal $100 in copper

'What they do, these copper thieves, is they cut it up in these 10-foot sections'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 21, 2024 at 7:56pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Radio-tower copper-theft suspect Candice Logan, photographed with a car containing what appears to be copper in the trunk. (Courtesy Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park)

Radio-tower copper-theft suspect Candice Logan, photographed with a car containing what appears to be copper in the trunk. (Courtesy Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park)

(FOX NEWS) -- A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly taking down part of an Oklahoma radio station's nearly 500-foot tower to steal some copper, Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says.

The tower, located in Hugo, belongs to Payne Media Group's station K95.5. The radio station posted a video of the damage on Facebook following the vandalism that took place Jan. 15.

"Cut the guy-wire on one leg and that's what brought entire top sections down," the video's narrator, identified to Fox News by the station as Will Payne, says. "And then, they proceeded to disassemble."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jig is up: Reporter describes election expert breaking into voting machine
New Hampshire Trump voters 'with him until end,' indictments be damned
'[Bleep] yeah!' Chatbot starts swearing, calls itself 'worst delivery service'
Man and woman accused of toppling radio station tower to steal $100 in copper
Ex-sniper confirms mass visions of Jesus in Gaza, says thousands of Muslims will come to Christ
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×