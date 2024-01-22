Man and woman accused of toppling radio station tower to steal $100 in copper

(FOX NEWS) -- A man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly taking down part of an Oklahoma radio station's nearly 500-foot tower to steal some copper, Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park says.

The tower, located in Hugo, belongs to Payne Media Group's station K95.5. The radio station posted a video of the damage on Facebook following the vandalism that took place Jan. 15.

"Cut the guy-wire on one leg and that's what brought entire top sections down," the video's narrator, identified to Fox News by the station as Will Payne, says. "And then, they proceeded to disassemble."

