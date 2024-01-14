Martin Scorsese confirms he has another Jesus movie coming, reveals goal of film

(FAITHWIRE) -- Renowned producer Martin Scorsese has dropped details on his next movie, and it’s about Jesus.

The 81-year-old celebrity told the Los Angeles Times that, after a meeting with Pope Francis in May of last year, he decided to write a screenplay for an 80-minute film he plans to shoot later this year.

Scorsese’s goal, he said, is to “take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organized religion” and make the story of Jesus “more accessible” to viewers.

