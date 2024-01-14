A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Martin Scorsese confirms he has another Jesus movie coming, reveals goal of film

'Right now, 'religion,' you say that word and everyone is up in arms because it’s failed in so many ways'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 14, 2024 at 4:54pm
Film director Martin Scorsese (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Renowned producer Martin Scorsese has dropped details on his next movie, and it’s about Jesus.

The 81-year-old celebrity told the Los Angeles Times that, after a meeting with Pope Francis in May of last year, he decided to write a screenplay for an 80-minute film he plans to shoot later this year.

Scorsese’s goal, he said, is to “take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organized religion” and make the story of Jesus “more accessible” to viewers.

Read the full story ›

