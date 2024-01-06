Media outlets label major Dem donor who pushed for Claudine Gay's ousting a 'far-right' conservative

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Several media outlets called billionaire Bill Ackman a conservative after he played a role in ousting former Harvard President Claudine Gay, but many of his political donations are to Democrats, according to Federal Election Commision (FEC) campaign finance filings.

Media outlets such as MSNBC, NBC and The Associated Press described Ackman, who was instrumental in Gay’s resignation, as a conservative, with one describing him as a “far-right figure.” Ackman, however, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democrats, according to FEC filings.

“Right-wing attacks on Gay were swift, with conservative activists like Christopher Rufo and billionaire investor Bill Ackman using the situation and allegations of plagiarism to attack diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives,” NBC News wrote in a Thursday article.

An MSNBC blog also called Ackman and Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik “far-right figures.”

“Her resignation came after calls for her ouster from prominent conservatives including Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Harvard alumna, and Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager who has donated millions to Harvard,” The Associated Press wrote in a Wednesday article.

Ackman has donated to many Democratic candidates including former President Barack Obama, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, New Jersey Rep. Cory Booker and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, the filings show. While he has donated to several Republican candidates, his donations to Democratic campaigns total more than $600,000, according to InfluenceWatch.

Ackman publicly questioned many decisions that the Harvard administration made following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel. Over 30 student organizations signed a letter blaming Israel for the attacks in October, and Ackman said their names should be publicly released so that businesses know not to hire them.

Ackman, NBC, MSNBC and the AP did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

