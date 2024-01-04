A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Medical researchers are adding penises to female dogs and cadavers

Cite increasing number of patients with gender dysphoria

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 4, 2024 at 3:30pm
(LIBERTY ONE NEWS) – In 2018, the medical journal Sexual Medicine published a study conducted by Zhuming Yin and his team from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College. The team aimed to create a one-step prosthesis-free dynamic cavernosal reconstruction method using bilateral innervate gracilis muscles.

This process involves surgically altering female clitorises and thigh muscles to construct artificial penises for transvestites.

The researchers cited an increasing number of patients with gender dysphoria as one justification for their work, as well as an increased demand for anatomically, functionally, and aesthetically pleasing penile reconstructions.

Read the full story ›

