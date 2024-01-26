Is Michelle O. on deck for the Dems? A plausible scenario

The latest warning making the rounds concerns the least-qualified person being the most likely person to be the next president of the United States. The call has gone out to the citizens! Get ready to fight the existential threat of the Obama team's fourth term. And we pause for a moment of mournful prayer. None of us can see the future, to be sure (except maybe once). But, given the present circumstance, we had damned-well better exercise our suspicions.

I rarely write in the first person, but, here, I must suspect my own thinking first, and let others confess or deny their own gullibility, without my making any accusations. Am I alone in being encouraged by the assurances of victory of these incessant drum-beating polls concerning the coming battle of the Titans? OK, maybe more like the battle between the Titan, Trump, and that other, well-past-his-expiration fellow, old Joe Biden. But how can any righteous being in this long-suffering nation not hear these daily lopsided polling reports, as music to the ears?

But, "fool me once," etc., etc.

I remember, being nearly overcome with a joyful certainty, both in '16 and '20, that the forces opposing Trump's MAGA were so patently pathetic that victory was assured. Being right, one time out of two, is never much comfort when you're counting the times that we avoided a coup. Hmm. Is this a bit of déjà vu?

I remember deciding to skip the clot shot and being encouraged by all the information that was surfacing about the actual impotency of the China flu, if addressed with prompt symptomatic treatment (hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, any available inflammation-reducing treatments, administered immediately, etc.) and the gradually emerging but stark evidence of the deadly consequence of taking the "safe and effective" "vaccine." I wrote an article calling it genocide. I thought we were about to turn the corner!

Instead, what emerged was a worldwide administrative state in lockstep denial of what has become obvious to the billions who now take a pass, opting out of any further administrations of the poison. We have gone from a planetary flood of the sadly fooled to a trickle of benighted, still willing, pin cushions. Despite this the promotions by Big Pharma, Big Gov and Big Media have continued. They are still running ads for the "vaccines." And we still have no shortage of doctors who, in blinding fear, continue to carry the murderous party line. They've made enough money, by now to buy almost anyone – and gathered power enough to threaten, with professional and social extinction, anyone contra-indicating their deadly prescription.

I can remember being very excited to hear the prognosticated "news," in 2020. Surely, one thought, as election fraud case after case was kicked up to the next higher court, the Supreme Court would inevitably have to hear the petition for relief, put forth by no less than 19 sovereign states. But it was not to be. Logically, it would seem to the rational mind the wholesale theft of America could never have begun or proceeded without the certainty of that outcome arranged and known in advance. Maybe they just had to improvise and lucked out, but an ace of blackmail spades up their sleeve for one or two of the Supremes seems more probable.

I remember watching "2,000 Mules" and writing some nonsense about the Kraken having been finally located. At last, the proof positive had been revealed with mathematically provable clarity. But so much as a mention of "2,000 Mules" was universally suppressed, even by Fox News and NewsMax.

So, now comes the time, to stop and measure the degree to which propaganda can utterly smother the truth.

Now comes the time to watch what we ourselves are thinking and question the origins of the viewpoint. Did we hink it out? Or did we simply succumb to hostile influences that are strategically offering us something we would really much rather believe?

I would gladly agree to be giddy at the vision of the wretched Biden falling before the Trump juggernaut. But, aha! Be still my pounding heart! Let's move the issue about a foot to the north and think about it.

Biden is already toast, to be sure. Talking Democrat shills are starting to spread the word, even now.

What is being portrayed by the propaganda arm of the DNC, and apparently soothing even many on the right? What a conundrum! What a fatal trap has ensnared the left! Not only is old Joe uninterested in stepping aside, but they have no one else who can reliably replace him!

Don't believe it. It's an ambush.

Head fake No. 1: Well, it's really up to Joe, whatever he decides to do. [Not.]

Head fake No. 2: Michelle O. really doesn't want to get her hands dirty. Maybe she's just too sensitive or too lazy. [Not.]

Head fake No. 3: Barack's team isn't really running the show. Joe is in charge now. He only has half of Barack's old staffers, working as half of Joe's new staffers, because Obama's just a generous guy. [Not.]

Head fake No. 4: Michelle's not even running a primary challenge, so it's all out of the question. [Not.]

There are voices on the right, just now coming out of the ether, acknowledging the high probability of Joe stroking out (or whatever) just after his nomination is confirmed, leaving the Dems "no choice" but to name a favored replacement. Michelle Obama will take to the mic and claim it's not a job she wants, but to save the country she is willing. And never you mind about my qualifications. Because I will have the most qualified adviser in America by my side.

Remember this. Michelle remains among America's most beloved. The women's vote. The black vote. Everything the Dems have to rely on. Plus, the Obama name has long since proved its mettle. And, if Trump prevails, the same manner of lawfare unjustly used against him may well be justly addressed to vanquish the treasonous, who have been doing all things possible to destroy America. So, think about it Michelle. You and Barack could play good cop/bad cop all day long, and all of America will still love you, as if your name were Oprah Obama.

The point here is that, for now, campaigning against Biden may be the fools' mission of the century. The most logical thing is to raise the alarm, identify Biden, once and for all, as the Obama proxy that he is, and address the Obama-Biden regime as one and the same, a nation-destroying team, with our erstwhile heroine, Michelle, the next bitter slugger on deck.

