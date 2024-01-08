Mike Pence: FBI innocent of Jan. 6 instigations, because they said so

Just as U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., confirmed he believes "there were easily 200 FBI undercover assets" instigating the crowd during the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, former Vice President Mike Pence has suggested another viewpoint.

While Higgins revealed there were FBI "assets" operating in the crowd, outside the Capitol, embedded into groups that entered the building and having "provoked' protesters, Pence says he believes the FBI's "repeated assurances … that they were not involved and I take them at their word."

According to a report from Politico, Pence disagrees with President Donald Trump's assertions that the FBI played a role in instigating protesters who turned their opposition to the events that day into a riot.

"I’ve heard the many repeated assurances from the FBI that they were not involved, and I take them at their word," Pence told CNN.

Trump has described those who allegedly were instigated by Antifa and FBI agenda into making that day not jut a protest but a riot in which the Capitol building was vandalized as "hostages."

That description was echoed recently Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

But Pence explained, "I've seen the director of the FBI repeatedly assure the American people that the FBI were not the instigators of the riot that occurred on January 6. And frankly I’m very grateful for the efforts of the FBI to bring nearly a thousand people to justice who ransacked our Capitol and did violence against police officers that day.

"I believe everyone that conducted that riot at the Capitol needs to be held to the fullest extent of the law. I’m pleased that many have," he said.

When is known now is that that election was the result of two significant undue influences on voters, one being the $400 plus million that Mark Zuckerberg handed out to various elections officials who largely used it to attract Biden supporters.

The other was the FBI's interference, when it instructed media corporations to suppress reporting about the Biden family scandals as revealed in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden.

The FBI, even when agents knew the reports were accurate, told publications to hide the information from American voters, and one subsequent poll showed that scheme along probably cost Donald Trump the election.

Many of the protesters were at the Capitol that day to object to an Electoral College result in the presidential race they viewed as influenced by leftist forces.

