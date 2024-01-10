A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Milestone discovery reveals potential genetic cure for deafness

Researchers find gene that connects loss of hearing to cell death in the inner ear

Published January 10, 2024 at 5:48pm
Published January 10, 2024 at 5:48pm
(Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Could a cure for deafness be on the way? A revolutionary study is offering hope for new treatments. Researchers at the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) have made a landmark discovery in the field of audiology: a gene that connects deafness to cell death in the human inner ear.

This breakthrough could pave the way for innovative strategies to prevent hearing loss, a condition that affects millions worldwide due to factors like loud noise exposure, aging, and certain medications.

The study bridges animal research on hearing loss with a rare form of inherited deafness in humans. The key discovery revolves around the TMTC4 gene. Mutations in this gene trigger a process known as the unfolded protein response (UPR), leading to the death of vital cells in the inner ear called hair cells.

