Missionaries: Muslims meeting Jesus in dreams 'in levels we have never seen in 1,400 years!'

(CBN NEWS) -- Two Assembly of God missionaries are sharing multiple firsthand testimonies of Muslims coming to the Christian faith after encountering Jesus Christ in their dreams.

James Bradford, the lead pastor at Central Assembly in Springfield, Missouri, and missionary Dick Brogden told Assemblies of God News that God is answering the prayers of Christians who are praying for Muslims.

They admit any Islamic country is a dangerous place for a Christian and there are few opportunities for open evangelism. But they report Muslims are meeting Jesus in their dreams and converting to Christianity at an alarming rate.

Read the full story ›