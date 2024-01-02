A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith World
Missionaries: Muslims meeting Jesus in dreams 'in levels we have never seen in 1,400 years!'

'I would even say it's the normal experience.'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2024 at 7:55pm
Jesus, portrayed by Henry Ian Cusick in 2003's 'The Gospel of John,' confronts Doubting Thomas. (Courtesy Gospel of John Ltd.)

(CBN NEWS) -- Two Assembly of God missionaries are sharing multiple firsthand testimonies of Muslims coming to the Christian faith after encountering Jesus Christ in their dreams.

James Bradford, the lead pastor at Central Assembly in Springfield, Missouri, and missionary Dick Brogden told Assemblies of God News that God is answering the prayers of Christians who are praying for Muslims.

They admit any Islamic country is a dangerous place for a Christian and there are few opportunities for open evangelism. But they report Muslims are meeting Jesus in their dreams and converting to Christianity at an alarming rate.

