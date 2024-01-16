A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'You moron': 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant viciously slammed for missing bonus puzzle

'Where do they find these people?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2024 at 8:52pm
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak and Vanna White (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- "Wheel of Fortune" fans are often passionate in their reactions to the game show, but one contestant got more criticism than normal after failing to solve her last puzzle.

On a recent episode, a woman named Tarhea won the game, and for the bonus round she chose the category "Food and Drink." With the letters given to her and the ones she picked, the puzzle she needed to solve read "BAGELS & ___G_N_TS."

She guessed "bagels and beignets" and "bagels and croissants," but wasn't able to come up with the correct response, which was "bagels and doughnuts."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'You moron': 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant viciously slammed for missing bonus puzzle
