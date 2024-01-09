Mysterious Ray Epps gets slap on the wrist for Jan. 6 offense

Ray Epps, who famously was caught on video telling people to go into the U.S. Capitol building the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, riots, has been given a year of probation plus orders to pay $500 restitution and do 100 hours of community service.

The ex-Marine was accused by observers of being an FBI informant at those events because of the video "in which he is seen talking about going to the Capitol the next day," a report explained.

One member of Congress recently estimated there were 200 FBI operatives at those events, and the Daily Mail commented that Epps' sentence "seems to be comparatively light in relation to those received by other January 6 defendants, who have on average received several years in prison as punishment."

The Daily Mail report said suggestions Epps was cooperating with the FBI mostly came from "a video taken of Epps on January 5, where he is seen talking about entering the Capitol the following day. Images also show Epps whispering with another man, who went on to be accused of being the first person to bypass police barricades."

Epps has sued Fox News claiming that the network spread "destructive conspiracy theories" about him and last year Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon said that Epps was not ever an "undercover agent for the government."

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to a count of engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

BREAKING: Ray Epps, the only January 6 protester who actually told people to go into the Capitol, has been officially sentenced to one year probation, $500 restitution, and 100 hours community service. While many J6 protesters are rotting in jail for non-violent crimes, Epps… pic.twitter.com/qPWwktAPbu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2024

Just the News reported prosecutors had requested six months in prison for Epps.

Epps, 62, has claimed he wasn't a government informant and he's denied he encouraged people to breach the Capitol to get them in trouble.

The government, in a sentencing memo, claimed, "Even if Epps did not physically touch law enforcement officers or go inside of the building, he undoubtedly engaged in collective aggressive conduct."

He was allowed to appear at his sentencing by video.

A lawyer for Epps reported reaction to his actions and case forced him, and his wife, to sell their property and businesses and flee Queen Creek, Arizona.

"He enjoys no golf, tennis, travel, or other trappings of retirement. They live in a trailer in the woods, away from their family, friends, and community," attorney Edward Ungvarsky said.

Some 1,200 people have been accused of crimes for that day, and more than 900 have been convicted or pleaded guilty. Often their cases involved trespassing or entering a restricted area.

Two-thirds have been ordered to jail.

