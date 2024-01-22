Mystery: Encrypted files from J6 investigation 'deleted'

There's more evidence that Democrats on ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan committee that essentially tried to find ways to blame President Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol interfered with the current Republican investigation of that campaign.

Pelosi's campaign was partisan because nobody got on that committee without her approval, and it followed her two failed impeach-and-remove attempts against Trump. Further, the committee supposedly reviewing all the evidence available failed even to glance at Pelosi's own culpability, as she was partly responsible for rejecting Trump's offer of additional troops at the Capitol that day.

It's because, somehow, more than 100 encrypted files documenting testimony and evidence about that day were "deleted" just before the GOP took over the majority in the House last winter.

A report from the Daily Mail reveals that U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chief of the new committee now investigating all those events and circumstances, confirmed the files now have been recovered, and he's demanding Democrats hand over passwords that still are needed.

The report explained Loudermilk described the investigation as going into a "new phase."

"Loudermilk alleges that a forensics team found that 117 files had been either deleted or encrypted on January 1, 2023, shortly before the Republicans took over the investigation that had previously been led by Rep. Bennie Thompson and Rep. Liz Cheney," the report said.

Cheney, of course, was a Republican representing Wyoming at the time, and shortly after her multiple attacks on Trump, GOP voters in her state fired her from office – by a massive margin.

The report explained now Loudermilk is requiring Democrats to give him the passwords to files which are believed to hold interviews and depositions regarding that day.

"It’s obvious that went to great lengths to prevent Americans from seeing certain documents produced in their investigation. It also appears that Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney intended to obstruct our subcommittee by failing to preserve critical information and videos as required by House rules," Loudermilk charged.

He also praised House Speaker Mike Johnson for pouring the necessary funding into the investigation.

The riot that day erupted even as Trump was speaking at a nearby rally, calling on his supporters to contest, peacefully, Congress' adoption of the election results.

"We are investigating what really happened on January 6 and how were these people — whoever they were — how were they able to get into the Capitol? What was the security failure?" Loudermilk said.

"'Because the American people have a right to know what happened. My main goal is to get the truth out there and give the American people the ability to make their own determination on this with facts — not with preconceived ideas or pre-determined narratives — but just the facts of what happened."

He said his investigation shows leftists "cherry-picked" only the evidence they wanted, and left out facts that conflicted with their story line of Trump responsibility.

