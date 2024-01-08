A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Nasdaq closes 2% higher as tech-stock revival lifts major averages

'It's still a new year, the same bull market with the same risk'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 8, 2024 at 4:24pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The major averages rose Monday, boosted by tech shares, as Wall Street tried to recover from a tough week.

The S&P 500 gained 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.2%. It was the tech-heavy index's best day since Nov. 14. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 216.90 points, or 0.58%.

Investors are buying the dip with the technology sector, which lost 4% last week, as yields fell on Monday. Nvidia rose more than 6%, reaching an all-time high, and Amazon climbed 2.6% to help pull the Nasdaq higher. Apple added 2.4% after Evercore ISI advised clients buy last week's dip. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) jumped 3.5% for its best day since November.

Read the full story ›

