NATO to hold massive war games in Europe, including ships, planes, 90,000 troops

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – NATO next week will kick off the alliance’s largest war games since the Cold War era, as an estimated 90,000 troops from all NATO countries and Sweden, which still awaits final approval for its membership bid, are expected to take part in “Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024.”

The war games are set to run through May. The monthslong maneuvers are taking place amid soaring tensions with Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“The alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area via trans-Atlantic movement of forces from North America,” Army Gen. Chris Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “This reinforcement will occur during a simulated emerging conflict scenario against a near-peer adversary.”

