A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NATO to hold massive war games in Europe, including ships, planes, 90,000 troops

Largest event since Cold War era

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 20, 2024 at 3:50pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons participate in exercise aerial combat operations during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March 9, 2022. The exercise demonstrates tactical integration of airpower from the U.S. and key allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – NATO next week will kick off the alliance’s largest war games since the Cold War era, as an estimated 90,000 troops from all NATO countries and Sweden, which still awaits final approval for its membership bid, are expected to take part in “Exercise Steadfast Defender 2024.”

The war games are set to run through May. The monthslong maneuvers are taking place amid soaring tensions with Russia over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area via trans-Atlantic movement of forces from North America,” Army Gen. Chris Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said Thursday at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “This reinforcement will occur during a simulated emerging conflict scenario against a near-peer adversary.”

TRENDING: Newsomnomics – even worse than Bidenomics

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Does the SEC have authority to interfere with economy's overhaul?
U.S. policymakers need to watch British climate 'fiasco'
Biden is a 'dead man walking,' Dems better 'wake up fast,' warns Piers Morgan
Dem rep tries to hastily downplay polls showing black American deserting Biden
State legislatures are taking on gender ideology in 1st weeks of 2024
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×