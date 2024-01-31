A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel World
Netanyahu: No withdrawal from Gaza or freeing many terrorists for hostages

'We will not conclude this without achieving all of its goals'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 30, 2024 at 7:15pm
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 (Video screenshot)

(JNS) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday pledged not to free large numbers of Palestinian terrorists or withdraw troops from Gaza as part of a hostage deal with the Hamas terrorist organization.

“We will not withdraw the Israel Defense Forces from the Gaza Strip and we will not release thousands of terrorists. None of this will happen,” Netanyahu told students and staff during a visit to the Bnei David pre-military academy in Eli in Samaria’s Binyamin region.

“I hear talk about all kinds of deals. I would like to make it clear: We will not conclude this war without achieving all of its goals. This means eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel,” the premier said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
