Network news claims climate change killed off 'real King Kong' giant apes 295,000 years ago

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

Serious news ...

NBC News claims that the real-life relatives of King Kong, the cinema’s favorite skyscraper-scaling ape, met their ancient demise and went extinct due to climate change.

This ridiculous claim unfolds with NBC’s assertion that Gigantopithecus, the colossal primate that roamed Earth almost 300,000 years ago, didn’t face extinction from a tragic, albeit fictional, fall from New York’s tallest building.

TRENDING: The cultural blacklash against wokeism continues, thankfully

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Instead, the news outlet insists that these giant apes simply couldn’t hack the prehistoric climate crisis. The report suggests that the giant apes went extinct because they couldn’t reach their favorite fruit.

“Wow, an entire species of giant ape went extinct because they couldn’t reach their favorite fruit. What a sad and pathetic way to go. I mean, who knew that a lack of fruit-picking skills could be so deadly? But hey, let’s all blame climate change for this extinction, and ignore the fact that species go extinct all the time, and that many animals are perfectly capable of adapting to changing environments. Because that’s definitely going to solve all the problems of biodiversity loss,” X user wrote.

They actually published this tweet.

If this NBC News story is correct, does it prove climate change is a natural occurrence predating human existence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 63% (5 Votes) 37% (3 Votes)

NBC News reported:

It did not fall off the Empire State Building. Instead, a giant ape sometimes dubbed the “real King Kong” was driven to extinction by climate change that put its favorite fruits out of reach during the dry season, according to new research published Wednesday in the journal Nature. Standing 10 feet tall and weighing up to 650 pounds, Gigantopithecus blacki roamed the forested plains of southern China’s Guangxi region hundreds of thousands of years ago, chowing down on fruits and flowers. But the apes’ strict diet may have led to the species’ demise, researchers found. The herbivore ape made a “fatal mistake of being reluctant in changing its food preference to find new, more nutritious food,” Yingqi Zhang, the study’s lead researcher, told NBC News on Thursday.

However, some critics have pointed out an unintended revelation in NBC News’ report, suggesting that the far-left network has inadvertently debunked the notion that climate change is solely a man-made phenomenon.

One user commented, “This confirms it, climate change is a natural occurrence predating human existence; humans clearly have no significant impact on global temperatures.”

Another added, “So that means climate change has always been around, and this suggests it happens regardless of human progress or intervention.”

One user humorously riffed on this “new finding,” saying, “Climate change? I hear you, but did they consider the role that racism, colonialism, and gentrification might have played as well? You need to be asking the important questions!”

Climate change? I hear you, but did they consider the role that racism, colonialism, and gentrifcation may have played as well? You need to be asking the important questions! — Derrick C. (@catdecal) January 13, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!