Network racist diatribe gives preview of 2024 media 'coverage'

One of the leftist voices on MSNBC has given Americans a preview of what legacy media coverage of the 2024 presidential election will be like.

That race is fully under way now with President Donald Trump's landslide victory in Iowa's caucuses this week – he won 98 of 99 counties.

On the other side, Joe Biden has chosen a campaign theme that says he should be elected because the other guy is bad. He and his proteges repeatedly have characterized Trump as a "threat" to democracy, even though commentators and legal analysts repeatedly how outlined how Biden's administration has routinely used the dictatorial powers of presidential orders to govern.

Now a commentary from legal expert Jonathan Turley has quoted MSNBC's Joy Reid, who unleashed a racist attack on white Christians, many of whom, in fact, have been supporting Trump amid polls showing that many in America believe Biden's 2020 election came by undue influence, not by the choice of a majority of Americans.



In fact, a massive sum of $400 million plus was handed out by Mark Zuckerberg to elections official who often used it to recruit Biden supporters, in funding that was all outside the ordinary election procedures that are monitored by the Federal Election Commission. Never before had such a massive amount of money been dumped into a campaign.

Further, the FBI decided to interfere by warning media corporations to suppress accurate, but damaging, reporting about the Biden family's business interests. Agents delivered those warnings even though they knew at the time the information was accurate. A poll subsequently revealed those manufactured claims cost Trump the victory.

Turley cited the "early glimpse" of media coverage of the presidential race, with Reid's "full rage mode."

She was talking with Robert “Robbie” Jones, the president and founder of Public Religion Research Institute.

She said, "All the things that we think about, about electability, about what are people gaming out, but none of that matters when you believe that God has given you this country, that it is yours, and that everyone who is not a white, conservative Christian is a fraudulent American, is a less real American. Then you don’t care about electability. You care about what God has given you."

She continued, "It is religion And I think what we have to actually confront – and this is what the Democrats are going to face – is this is now what white evangelicalism is. It is Christian nationalism. That’s the name of it, right? It is all part of white evangelical Christians of a certain mindset … that they own this country, that immigrants, that brown people, that Hindus like Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife are illegitimate Americans. They are less legitimate Americans than they are…They’re not trying to convince people and win people over through politics. What they’re saying is, 'We own this country, and everyone will bow down to us.'"

Turley explained, "As we look at the rising anger in this country, this is a good part of it. In our echo chambered coverage, viewers hear of the effort to suppress all minorities (including apparently minority GOP presidential candidates) and how this 'may be our last election.' Yet, these same hosts will denounce others for their reckless language as they fuel racist and rage rhetoric."

He noted Reid's MSNBC colleague Rachel Maddow "censored" Trump's Iowa victory speech, claiming that Trump says "untrue things."

He added, "This is just the beginning of January. We have to make it to November."

