New cancers projected as highest ever, yet ZERO mention of COVID jabs as cause

(THE LIBERTY DAILY) -- If there’s one reason to believe the nation and most of the world is under a mass delusion with far too few people aware of what’s really happening, it’s in the blatant denial surrounding Covid jabs and surging adverse reactions. It’s not that they’re ignoring the reactions themselves. It’s that they’re failing (willfully or not) to connect the “vaccines” to them.

The article below from Axios exemplifies this perfectly. New cancer diagnoses are surging with projections showing the highest instances in history. Most troubling is that despite the aging population, it’s people under 50-years-old who are most affected.

Those who have read recent studies about “turbo cancer” or who have heard reports of adverse reactions “mysteriously” surging since 2021 likely realize that this is all part of a huge coverup. There are clearly many doctors who are dense but it can’t be all of them, yet so few ever speak up to state the obvious.

