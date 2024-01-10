New evidence discovered in D.B. Cooper skyjacking case

(FOX13 SEATTLE) -- A microscopic metal fragment found on the tie of infamous plane hijacker D.B. Cooper could help reveal his true identity. Private investigator and researcher Eric Ulis is ringing in the new year with new breadcrumbs to share.

"I would not be surprised at all if 2024 was the year we figure out who this guy was," said Ulis.

This particle is part stainless steel, part titanium. Ulis believes the itsy-bitsy discovery can be traced to a sophisticated metal-fabric shop.

