The news business really is cratering

State of the industry is more dire than ever

By WND News Services
Published January 28, 2024 at 9:03pm
Senior White House staff and reporters are seen wearing masks as President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at an update briefing on testing capacity Monday, May 11, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(POLITICO) -- Journalists across the country burst into flames of panic this week, as bad news for the news business crested and erupted everywhere all at once.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the billionaire publisher of the Los Angeles Times, laid off 20 percent of his newsroom. Over at Time magazine, its billionaire owners, Marc and Lynne Benioff, did the same for 15 percent of their unionized editorial employees.

This latest conflagration had ignited at Sports Illustrated the previous week as catastrophic layoffs were dispensed via email to most staffers. Business Insider (whose parent company Axel Springer also owns POLITICO) jettisoned 8 percent of its staff while workers at Condé Nast, Forbes, the New York Daily News and elsewhere walked out to protest forthcoming cuts at their shops.

Read the full story ›

