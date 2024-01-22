A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
NFL playoff stars glorify God: Ravens' Harbaugh recites Bible, Niners' Purdy says it's 'all God'

'It's not like making a wish, like seeing a shooting star and just making a wish'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 22, 2024 at 3:35pm
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- An NFL coach and several players chose to glorify God by putting their faith on display over the weekend in the divisional playoffs.

After guiding the Baltimore Ravens to their first AFC Championship game appearance in 11 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-10 on Saturday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh chose to open his postgame press conference by reading a verse from the Bible's Old Testament. He chose to read 1 Chronicles 29:11 to give all of the glory to God.

"I just want to start off with this. It was something that was said to me before the game and is just meaningful to me, so I'm going to share it with you," Harbaugh told the assembled reporters. "Because I think it's the right thing to do."

Read the full story ›

