NFL playoff stars glorify God: Ravens' Harbaugh recites Bible, Niners' Purdy says it's 'all God'

(CBN NEWS) -- An NFL coach and several players chose to glorify God by putting their faith on display over the weekend in the divisional playoffs.

After guiding the Baltimore Ravens to their first AFC Championship game appearance in 11 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-10 on Saturday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh chose to open his postgame press conference by reading a verse from the Bible's Old Testament. He chose to read 1 Chronicles 29:11 to give all of the glory to God.

“I want to give honor and glory where it’s due.” Ravens coach John Harbaugh reads from scripture and gives glory to the Lord after their divisional playoff win vs Houston.pic.twitter.com/yOJR5yxD5e — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) January 21, 2024

TRENDING: Econ 101: Using gasoline unlikely to end anytime soon

"I just want to start off with this. It was something that was said to me before the game and is just meaningful to me, so I'm going to share it with you," Harbaugh told the assembled reporters. "Because I think it's the right thing to do."

Read the full story ›