A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education HealthWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Is night mode a myth? Study unveils truth about screen color and sleep

Findings reveal hue of light might not significantly affect human internal clock and sleep quality

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 15, 2024 at 9:22pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Ludovic Toinel on Unsplash)

(Photo by Ludovic Toinel on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Does blue light really affect our sleep like studies have suggested? Researchers from the University of Basel and the Technical University of Munich are challenging previous assumptions about the impact of light color on sleep. Their findings reveal that the color of light might not significantly affect the human internal clock and sleep quality, contradicting prior research conducted on mice.

Vision is a complex process involving the retina’s photoreceptors (cones and rods) converting light into electrical impulses for the brain to process as images. While cones facilitate sharp, colored vision in sufficient light, rods aid in seeing shades of grey in low light.

Additionally, specialized ganglion cells in the retina, which react strongly to short-wavelength light (around 490 nanometers perceived as blue), are crucial in regulating our sleep-wake rhythm.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Do you get rain pain? Weather-related aches really do alter people's lives
Air pollution is making people lazier, study claims
Is night mode a myth? Study unveils truth about screen color and sleep
You're hired! Trump wins Iowa Caucus in landslide
'You moron': 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant viciously slammed for missing bonus puzzle
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×