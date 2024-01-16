Is night mode a myth? Study unveils truth about screen color and sleep

(STUDY FINDS) -- Does blue light really affect our sleep like studies have suggested? Researchers from the University of Basel and the Technical University of Munich are challenging previous assumptions about the impact of light color on sleep. Their findings reveal that the color of light might not significantly affect the human internal clock and sleep quality, contradicting prior research conducted on mice.

Vision is a complex process involving the retina’s photoreceptors (cones and rods) converting light into electrical impulses for the brain to process as images. While cones facilitate sharp, colored vision in sufficient light, rods aid in seeing shades of grey in low light.

Additionally, specialized ganglion cells in the retina, which react strongly to short-wavelength light (around 490 nanometers perceived as blue), are crucial in regulating our sleep-wake rhythm.

