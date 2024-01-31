Nikki just disqualified herself – big time!

Have you noticed the way Nikki Haley says anything she thinks is appropriate in the moment – then denies it later, despite the existence of a transcript and a recording?

As an example, here's what the presidential candidate told NBC News on Jan. 28 in talking about the E. Jean Carroll "rape" case in New York against President Donald Trump:

"I absolutely trust the jury, and I think that they made their decision based on the evidence. I just don't think that should take [Trump] off the ballot. I think the American people will take him off the ballot."

Let me tell you about the destructive pathology of Nikki Haley.

She often says contradictory things like the above, making statements and then denying them 15 minutes later. I hope she familiarizes herself with the transcript and recording this time. I think that soundbite will end her political career – at least in 2024.

Kristen Walker of "Meet the Press" had asked Haley this question: "Let's talk about the court case. On Friday, a jury ordered Donald Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83 million for damages for defamation, and as you know this was a year after a different jury found him liable for sexual abuse. … Should that be disqualifying to be president?"

Her response initially was appropriate – as far as it went.

"I think we allow the American people to decide who should be disqualified," she said. "It's the same thing with the RNC picking the nominee. We don't need to take over anything the American people have the right to do. I've always said that Donald Trump had the right to be on the ballot. I've always said I trust the America people. They know how to make good decisions. So I think they're going to see this for what it is. They see that he's completely distracted. They see that he's going on these rants about how he's the victim, and I think that's exactly what we don't need a strong leader to be. And so these court cases are going to keep happening, and one by one we're going to see him in a courtroom and coming out and giving a press conference. That's not what you want a president to be, that's not what we want Russia to see, that's not what we want China to see, and that's not what we want Iran to see."

But then a leading question by the host got her in trouble: "And what is unique about this case is that it has now ruled, they have found him liable of sexual abuse. Do you not trust the jury? Do you trust their findings?"

That's when Nikki stepped in it. That's when she said she honestly trusted this New York, tainted, biased jury. Nobody trusts it – not even native New Yorkers!

"I absolutely trust the jury, and I think that they made their decision based on the evidence," she said. "I just don't think that should take [Trump] off the ballot. I think the American people will take him off the ballot. That's the way to go forward – not let him play the victim. Let him play the loser. That's what we want him to do at the end of the day."

Nikki Haley on the E. Jean Carroll case: "I absolutely trust the jury, and I think that they made their decision based on the evidence. I just don't think that should take [Trump] off the ballot. I think the American people will take him off the ballot."

Nikki Haley is a politician – a grasping, say-anything-about-her-opponent, entitled candidate, and not a part of the MAGA Nation.

Say what you will about Donald J. Trump. He's a very gracious man. Obviously, he's competitive. And he loves his country.

Where were all the enemies of Trump when he was just an great businessman? He was the toast of the town in New York! Everybody loved the guy – even Hillary Clinton.

Nikki, do you really believe that cock-and-bull story that Trump raped a woman in the '90s and she just decided to punish him now?

You just disqualified yourself – and not just from the presidential race.

