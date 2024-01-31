'There was no choice': Facial scans taking off at all 430 U.S. airports

Joe Biden's administration is pushing forward on a scheme to impose facial recognition scans on travelers coming through 430 "federalized" airports across the United States, despite bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate.

The operations being pursued by the Biden Transportation Security Administration are detailed in a substack report from Leo Hohmann, a widely known investigative reporter and commentator.

His reporting explains the TSA has begun the work with "enhanced Credential Authentication Technology devices" in an upgrade that started with a pilot program at 30 airports.

The scanners are known as CAT-2 units, and will "incorporate facial recognition technology by capturing real-time pictures of travelers and comparing them against their photo IDs," the report said.

TRENDING: DEI agenda blamed for 'directly' contributing to anti-Semitism

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Already deployed at 30 airports, they will be installed at the other 400 soon, the report said.

The opposition in the Senate was in legislation from Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., whose plan would ban the TSA from using such scan tech.

Will having your face scanned by the government at airports deter you from flying? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 75% (3 Votes) 25% (1 Votes)

Their plan is called the Travelers' Privacy Protection Act.

The report explained facial recognition screens supposedly are "optional" at this point, but confirmed, "but there have been countless firsthand accounts from airport passengers who have indicated that they were not given any option by TSA to reject the face scans."

Hohmann explained, "Michele Bachmann, a former Republican member of Congress from Minnesota who ran for president in 2012, contacted me this past weekend to inform me of a recent experience encountered at a U.S. airport."

She wrote "I walked up to the agent at security in Norfolk; rather than handing her my ID she told me to put it in a card-reader machine. Then she said, ‘look into the camera.’ Before I could respond, the camera had taken my picture. She told me the camera matched my face with my ID! “There was no choice."

The report cited TSA assurances that the images would not be archived, or used, but that doesn't address other federal agencies that may.

Hohmann commented: "This is part of the 'two Americas' system that is taking shape in this country. One set of standards applies to foreign nationals and another to U.S. citizens. Two Americas — often operating within the same jurisdiction within a two-tiered system of justice which they refer to as a 'democracy.' Any U.S. citizen who complains about this system, or even questions it, risks getting placed on a government watchlist of persons considered to be, as described by the globalists who run the government and media, 'a threat to our democracy.'"

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!