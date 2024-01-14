'No one's business is safe': U.S. city using dark scheme to steal property

Business owners in one Missouri location are fighting their local government to prevent the politicians and bureaucrats from taking their properties.

The Institute for Justice explains officials in Brentwood, a St. Louis suburb, decided they wanted a new row of new mixed-use development projects along a prominent street, Manchester Road.

Their problem? There already were business there, longstanding businesses whose owners built their American Dream in the neighborhood.

So the city decided to use eminent domain to get rid of them.

TRENDING: Thanks, Joe: Airline safety is off to a bad start in 2024

Officials decided everything along that street was "blighted" even though the businesses "are well-maintained and thriving and none of them have received warnings about the condition of their property."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Instead of supporting its local businesses, Brentwood is using a bogus blight designation to raise the tax rolls," said IJ Attorney Bob Belden. "But no business should lose its location because a local government wants to replace it with another, more favored, business."

The IJ pointed out, "Simply calling businesses blighted does not make them blighted," and they've decided to sue Brentwood over its "bogus" designation.

Is this city illegally stealing businesses away from their owners? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Bringing the fight to the city are Feather-Craft Fly Fishing, a retail and online operation passed down from father to son; Time for Dinner, a meal prep business owned by two sisters; and Convergence Dance and Body Center, offering dance classes and chiropractic care and owned by a husband and wife.

"Each of us have invested years of hard work and significant amounts of money in our Brentwood businesses." said Bob Story, owner of Feather-Craft. "We should not lose everything we built simply because the city thinks it can replace us with businesses it thinks will bring in more tax revenue. If we can lose our businesses, no one’s business is safe."

Part of the problem is a Supreme Court ruling from 2005, Kelo v. New London, that claims taking property through eminent domain solely to help a different private business is not unconstitutional, yet Missouri's law allows such confiscations only for public uses like roads.

"Since Missouri law does not allow cities to take property for private development, Brentwood also pinned the blight designations on the potential for a 500-year flood. But the city just completed a $120 million project to upgrade the streets and mitigate flooding in the Manchester Corridor," the IJ explained.

"Missourians clearly do not want the government to be able to take property just for private economic development, but that’s exactly what Brentwood wants to do," said IJ attorney Bobbi Taylor.



IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!