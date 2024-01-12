A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
North Korea to allow 1st batch of tourists to enter country since COVID lockdown in 2020

Russian visit will take place under special circumstances

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 12, 2024 at 5:41pm
North Korea border

(BREEZY SCROLL) – According to a post by Russian provincial authorities and a Western tour guide, a group of Russian tourists will be the first known to be allowed into North Korea since anti-pandemic border lockdowns began in early 2020.

North Korea implemented some of the world’s strictest border controls during the spread of COVID-19 and has yet to fully reopen to foreigners.

The four-day tour to North Korea will depart on February 9. The trip, advertised by a Vladivostok-based agency, was arranged when the governor of Russia’s far eastern region of Primorsky Krai, which borders North Korea, paid a visit to Pyongyang for talks in December, according to a Telegram post from this week.

