North Korea to allow 1st batch of tourists to enter country since COVID lockdown in 2020

(BREEZY SCROLL) – According to a post by Russian provincial authorities and a Western tour guide, a group of Russian tourists will be the first known to be allowed into North Korea since anti-pandemic border lockdowns began in early 2020.

North Korea implemented some of the world’s strictest border controls during the spread of COVID-19 and has yet to fully reopen to foreigners.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The four-day tour to North Korea will depart on February 9. The trip, advertised by a Vladivostok-based agency, was arranged when the governor of Russia’s far eastern region of Primorsky Krai, which borders North Korea, paid a visit to Pyongyang for talks in December, according to a Telegram post from this week.

TRENDING: The executive branch is deliberately failing Americans

Read the full story ›