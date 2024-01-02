Not just conservatives: Now George Soros gets 'swatted'

(FOX NEWS) -- The Southampton Village, New York estate of George Soros was reportedly swatted on Saturday, adding the billionaire to a list of other high-profile individuals who have become victims of the 911 pranks over the past couple of weeks.
The New York Post reported that the Southampton Village Police Department received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, during which the caller said he shot his wife and was threatening to kill himself at the mansion on Old Town Road.
Officers then rushed to the scene, but the call turned out to be false, the publication cited Southampton Village Detective Sergeant Herman Lamison as saying.