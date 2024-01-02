A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Not just conservatives: Now George Soros gets 'swatted'

Caller said leftist billionaire shot his wife and was threatening to kill himself

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 1, 2024 at 8:55pm
George Soros (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- The Southampton Village, New York estate of George Soros was reportedly swatted on Saturday, adding the billionaire to a list of other high-profile individuals who have become victims of the 911 pranks over the past couple of weeks.

The New York Post reported that the Southampton Village Police Department received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, during which the caller said he shot his wife and was threatening to kill himself at the mansion on Old Town Road.

Officers then rushed to the scene, but the call turned out to be false, the publication cited Southampton Village Detective Sergeant Herman Lamison as saying.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







