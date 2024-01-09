'Not all about Trump': Report warns political violence is bipartisan

Democrats waging their war against President Donald Trump in fear of his possible return to the White House repeatedly have accused him of trying to destroy democracy, of doing violence to the nation.

Joe Biden, in fact, just days ago accused Trump and his supporters of embracing "political violence" and then laughing about it.

But a report from the the Washington Times reveals that political violence infecting America now is bipartisan.

"It's not all about Trump. There are forces on the left that are just as intemperate as Trump," charged Benjamin Ginsberg, of Johns Hopkins University, who researches political violence.

"Trump bears some of the blame, but there are plenty of Democratic politicians and operatives who are intemperate and prone to violence," he said.

He cited Rep. Maxine Waters, a Democrat from California who holds a fierce and unrelenting intolerance for President Trump, as an example.

"Maxine Waters told Democrats to 'get in the face' of Republicans. It is a prelude to shooting at them," he warned, in the report.

Lately, there have been multiple reports of "swatting," in which someone calls police with a fake report that there is a crime being committed at a specific location, in several cases the home of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican.

The potential for deadly results is huge, as the police departments are told lies that often trigger an armed SWAT team response.

Then in the past few days, leftists also have been targeted, including Tanya Chutkan, a judge who publicly berated President Trump and complained he was not in jail, but now is hearing one of the Democrats' lawfare cases against him.

The Times reported, too, a New Hampshire man recently was accused of threatening the lives of Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie, who both are seeking the GOP presidential nomination.

The suspect, Tyler Anderson, allegedly said he would kill Christie in a “mass shooting” at a campaign event, then stated plans to “disembowel” Ramaswamy, the report said.

Other cases cited include a man threatening Rep. Eric Swalwell, the California Democrat who helped carry out two failed impeach-and-remove schemes against Trump, and a man who threatened Biden's life.

"The threats are being directed at both parties," Kathleen Keneally, head of threat analysis and prevention at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, told the Times. "This is truly becoming a nonpartisan issue regardless of where you sit on the political aisle. If you are a public official, you are going to be a target."

Further, the Times noted a "startling" poll from just weeks ago revealing a fourth of the nation believes "political violence may be justified to 'save' the country."

The poll from the Public Religion Research Institute found that 23% of Americans say "because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country."

Ginsberg warned, "It won’t just be Republicans in 2024. Plenty of Democrats will get hysterical over the idea of a Trump victory, and some are prepared to engage in violence."

And, of course, some of Trump's supporters rioted and vandalized the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Violence, in fact, already has been documented, with "a Florida man’s fatal stabbing of his pro-Trump boss, a North Dakota man running over a teenager for allegedly belonging to a 'Republican extremist group,' and an Ohio man’s killing of his neighbor because he 'thought he was a Democrat,' according to the victim’s widow," the report said.

While Trump repeatedly has called out Biden for incompetence, and worse, it's Biden who has used the bully pulpit of the White House to label conservative Americans as domestic terrorists. Just days ago, he lashed out as Trump for being "despicable" and a threat.

