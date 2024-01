(JNS) -- Ricarda Louk is the mother of tattoo artist Shani Louk, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 Nova music festival massacre at Kibbutz Re'im near the Gaza Strip.

Shani has become a symbol across the world—especially in Germany—of the horrors committed against women by Hamas.

Ricarda decided to join the lawsuit against Hamas' crimes in The Hague, led by Attorney Yael Vias-Gvirsman, from its early days.

