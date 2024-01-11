Now Harvard gets sued for allowing anti-Semitism

By Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Harvard University students sued the university Wednesday over alleged antisemitism on campus.

Harvard University has come under fire for alleged antisemitic incidents on campus, including pro-Palestinian protests that use anti-Israel slogans and the reported mobbing of a Jewish student. The students filed the lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and accused the university of selectively applying its policies on discrimination and allowing Jews to be discriminated against on campus, according to court filings.

“Based on its track record, it is inconceivable that Harvard would allow any group other than Jews to be targeted for similar abuse or that it would permit, without response, students and professors to call for the annihilation of any country other than Israel,” the complaint reads.

“Harvard’s deliberate indifference to, and indeed enabling of, antisemitism on its campus constitutes an egregious violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Harvard must now be compelled to implement institutional, far-reaching, and concrete remedial measures,” the lawsuit continues.

The lawsuit calls for students involved in antisemitic discrimination to be suspended or expelled from the school, according to the complaint. It also calls for professors who are “responsible for antisemitic discrimination and abuse” to be terminated and for donations from countries who donated funds “conditioned on the hiring or promotion of professors who espouse antisemitism or the inclusion of antisemitic coursework or curricula” to be returned.

The lawsuit also calls for damages to be paid to students who have lost academic opportunities and for Harvard community members to take antisemitism trainings, according to the filing.

More than 30 Harvard student organizations released a letter Oct. 8 blaming the “Israeli colonial occupations” for the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned following plagiarism allegations an appearance before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, where she refused to say if calling for genocide of Jews constituted a violation of the school’s code of conduct. The committee expanded its investigation into the university to include its response to the plagiarism allegations.

Harvard did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

