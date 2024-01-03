Now it's Joe Biden who is the 'compelling threat to our democracy'

For months, even years, Democrats from Joe Biden down have claimed literally every day that President Donald Trump is a "threat" to democracy.

Actually, that could be a good thing, as true democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. But America is a democratic republic, and that's presumed to be the institution Democrats insist is under threat.

It will be an active talking point for Democrats throughout the 2024 presidential race because, analysts have confirmed, without the negative campaigning, Democrats would have only the geriatric Biden's failed economy, suspect international relations, "woke" social agenda and more with which to promote their chief.

NBC, in fact, reported just hours ago that Biden will do a rerun of those "threat" claims in his coming speeches.

Campaign officials, the report said, claimed to reporters that Trump "will use all of his power to systematically dismantle and destroy our democracy."

Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez even alleged, "We are running a campaign like the fate of our democracy depends on it. Because it does."

The real threat to democracy, however, is Biden, according to a new outreach by the Trump campaign.

The Washington Examiner said a new Trump campaign memo charged, "Joe Biden and his allies are a real and compelling threat to our democracy."

The report noted Trump campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles were addressing the 2024 race.

They wrote, "In fact, in a way never seen before in our history, they [Democrats] are waging a war against it."

The memo revealed a growing effort to position Biden "as the enemy of democracy and not the other way around," the report said.

Trump brought it up last month in Iowa when he charged Biden was "weaponizing government against his political opponents like a third world political tyrant."

"Biden and his radical left allies like to pose as standing up as allies of democracy,” he said. But, Trump claimed, “Joe Biden is not the defender of American democracy; Joe Biden is the destroyer of American democracy."

In fact, Biden's administration has moved numerous ways to offend America's democratic freedoms, from censoring people who wanted to comment about COVID or the 2020 election results to attacks on Americans of faith in his pursuit of abortion-for-all and transgenderism for children.

The report noted in the Trump campaign memo, officials denounced the "unprecedented indictments by the political opposition" against Trump.

They said those actually target Trump, along with "millions of freedom-loving, hardworking Americans across this country."

The memo said, "These Deep State actors are hell-bent on marching your kids into another foreign war, taking away your rights under the Constitution, and leaving America’s sovereignty in question."

And the campaign said Trump is "the only thing in their way."

The campaign officials cited the unprecedented lawfare against Trump by Democrat officials in Colorado and Maine, who have tried to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot, to ensure that Biden would not face defeat to him.

