Now SECOND biting dog of Bidens booted from White House

Joe and Jill Biden's second biting dog, Commander, blamed for vicious attacks on a dozen individuals, has been removed from the White House.

A report from the Washington Examiner explains the German Shepherd was removed a few weeks ago, after multiple incidents in which he injured someone.

The report explained the dog was moved shortly after a tourist captured a photograph of the dog sinking his teeth into the arm and wrist of Dale Haney, the superintendent of the White House grounds.

The report explained, "The biting incidents terrorized Secret Service agents and other White House staff for months and sent one protective officer to the hospital."



The government watchdog Judicial Watch had reported several times on the extent of the danger from the Bidens' animals.

The report explained famed dog behaviorist Cesar Millan had offered to try to help, but sources confirmed the Bidens "refused to engage in 'any problem-solving discussions to protect the agents and [executive residence] staff.'"

An investigation had been launched in October to determine whether the injuries suffered by the Biden dogs' victims made the White House an unsafe work environment.

WND had reported last summer that constitutional expert Jonathan Turley warned that the Bidens could be held liable for injuries their dog caused.

At the time, 10 biting incidents were confirmed, a list shortly later updated with two more.

Judicial Watch reported it got 194 pages of details from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirming the attacks on officers of the U.S. Secret Service.

The pure-bred German Shepherd replaced another dog, Major, which reportedly was given "to family friends" following a series of attacks on federal employees early in Joe Biden's term.

Seems Commander took his responsibilities of replacing Major a little too seriously, repeatedly attacking and biting White House staffers and Secret Service officers, sometimes after escaping from, or being let off of, a leash held by Jill or Joe Biden.

Turley has explained, "The question is not the responsibility of Commander but his master in this pattern of dog attacks."

"In the prior dog attacks, President Biden effectively called an agent a liar in allegations of being attacked in the White House. Major was eventually sent to the farm and the media, again, did not press the White House on the lack of transparency over the long pattern of dog attacks.

"Major was then replaced by another photo-ready dog, Commander. These dogs are not only featured often in home shots of the Bidens, they actually warranted Christmas stockings.

"What is striking is the response of the White House. Elizabeth Alexander, who serves as communications director for the first lady, blamed the 'unique and often stressful environment for family pets.' White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre repeated that defense that Commander was simply dealing with the stress of office," he explained.

"John Adams even had a dog named 'Satan' who did not have the record of the Biden dogs."

He noted that under common law, "The Bidens could claim that Major and Commander were entitled to 'one free bite.' They are well beyond that threshold."

The fact is an owner is "subject to strict liability whenever you know or have reason to know of the vicious propensity of your animal. That can be satisfied by conduct such as frequent snapping or aggressive behavior."

"Indeed, a family with this history of dog attacks (with successive pets) would face a highly skeptical, if not hostile, court in a tort action," he warned.

