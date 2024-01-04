Obadiah: Understanding Jacob and Esau in the end times

It's the shortest book in the Hebrew scriptures – and, in many ways, one of the most interesting.

Why? It's eschatology pure and simple. Not many people have a background in eschatology. Most people can't even spell it. And there are many misguided opinions about the "end times," which is what the word eschatology refers to.

The book of Obadiah is very rich, and very clear, about what our future with God is all about – Israel, or Jacob, is the favored one of God. This grandchild of Abraham inherited the blessings for all time. He passed every test. He was not found lacking.

We're reminded of that once again in this little book. Jacob's brother, Esau, missed out, although he lived an interesting life in many ways. This "minor" prophet's report makes crystal clear that it's Edom, or Esau, who is not going to have a happy afterlife.

That's all the prophet wrote, for the most part. It's easily understandable.

This is the vision of Obadiah.

"Thus saith the Lord God concerning Edom; We have heard a rumour from the Lord, and an ambassador is sent among the heathen, Arise ye, and let us rise up against her in battle," it begins.

Right off the bat, this is addressed, as it were, to the heathen, or gentiles. Not, you will notice, to the Hebrews or Jews, where much of the Bible focuses.

Why? Because this book deals with a cursed piece of land occupied by Esau.

"Shall I not in that day, saith the Lord, even destroy the wise men out of Edom, and understanding out of the mount of Esau? And thy mighty men, O Teman, shall be dismayed, to the end that every one of the mount of Esau may be cut off by slaughter," Obadiah writes in verses 8 and 9.

And why the planned slaughter, also mentioned prominently in Isaiah 63:1-3, "Who is this that cometh from Edom, with dyed garments from Bozrah? this that is glorious in his apparel, travelling in the greatness of his strength? I that speak in righteousness, mighty to save. Wherefore art thou red in thine apparel, and thy garments like him that treadeth in the winefat? I have trodden the winepress alone; and of the people there was none with me: for I will tread them in mine anger, and trample them in my fury; and their blood shall be sprinkled upon my garments, and I will stain all my raiment."

Again I ask, why? Obadiah responds in verse 10: "For thy violence against thy brother Jacob shame shall cover thee, and thou shalt be cut off for ever."

Continuing, Obadiah says in verse 13: "Thou shouldest not have entered into the gate of my people in the day of their calamity; yea, thou shouldest not have looked on their affliction in the day of their calamity, nor have laid hands on their substance in the day of their calamity;"

Understand God always has a heart for His people – the Jews. What does God say about Israel – the story of Israel, the greatest story ever told?

"And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed" (Genesis 12:3).

Yet, Esau will be blotted out. Why? Was it just forsaking his birth right? No, there were many transgressions.

Again, we continue in verses 14 and 15 in Obadiah: "Neither shouldest thou have stood in the crossway, to cut off those of his that did escape; neither shouldest thou have delivered up those of his that did remain in the day of distress. For the day of the Lord is near upon all the heathen: as thou hast done, it shall be done unto thee: thy reward shall return upon thine own head.'

Contrast that with God's everlasting affection for Jacob.

"But upon mount Zion shall be deliverance, and there shall be holiness; and the house of Jacob shall possess their possessions. And the house of Jacob shall be a fire, and the house of Joseph a flame, and the house of Esau for stubble, and they shall kindle in them, and devour them; and there shall not be any remaining of the house of Esau; for the Lord hath spoken it," it reads in verses 17 and 18.

"And saviours shall come up on mount Zion to judge the mount of Esau; and the kingdom shall be the Lord's," it reads in the last verse of this short little book of Obadiah.

Not what you expected? Remember, this is the Kingdom of the Lord.

