One of Dems' Jan. 6 claims against Trump undermined by evidence

One of the Democrats' big claims against President Donald Trump over the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol was that he wanted to go there, intended to go there and threatened to go there.

That was the day thousands gathered to hear him speak and a small number of those went to the Capitol, many to protest the adoption of the 2020 Electoral College victory for Joe Biden, which they viewed as the result of corruption.

Of those, a few hundred rioted.

What is known now is that that election was the result of two significant undue influences on voters, one being the $400 plus million that Mark Zuckerberg handed out to various elections officials who largely used it to attract Biden supporters. Never before in American elections has that sum of money been handed out, outside of the structure of election expense rules.

TRENDING: Woman vandalizes pregnancy resource center, then sues it

The other was the FBI's interference, when it instructed media corporations to suppress reporting about the Biden family scandals as revealed in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Turns out those reports were accurate, and the FBI knew at the time it was telling publications to keep them hidden from voters. A subsequent polling showed that scheme alone likely turned the election from Trump to Biden.

Democrats long have claimed that Trump planned to be at the Capitol with his supporters, based on statements from some Trump aides who recalled to Nancy Pelosi's partisan committee looking into actions that day that Trump "might" have wanted to go to the Capitol.

Will the whole truth about Jan. 6, 2021, ever come out? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 60% (12 Votes) 40% (8 Votes)

Further, Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson "claimed in a disputed account based on hearsay that on the way back from his speech Trump lunged at the driver of the presidential limo to commandeer it and take it to the Capitol. The Secret Service and Trump deny that happened, and no evidence has emerged to validate Hutchinson’s claim. That did not stop the account from making its way into mainstream media," reported Just the News.

But the report said the publication reviewed Secret Service documents and found "no plan" for Trump to be heading to the Capitol that day.

"All presidential trips are highly scripted because of the need for security. The Secret Service places assets at all locations where a president may go. That did not happen at the Capitol, according to the Secret Service records reviewed by Just the News, suggesting Trump’s alleged statements to the presidential aides two days earlier did not result in a change of plan," the report explained.

In fact, the Secret Service plan for President Trump that day stated: "1050 - Depart White House via motorcade en route the Ellipse …1055 - Arrive the Ellipse. 1135 - Depart the Ellipse via motorcade en route White House. 1140 - Arrive White House."

Further, the report noted an accompanying PowerPoint from the Secret Service "laid out all the security provisions for the event, and it like the plan made no mention of a stop at the Capitol."

Both of the documents had been provided to Pelosi's committee, which was partisan because she refused to let Republicans nominate their own members to participate. In fact, no one got on that committee without special approval from Pelosi, who had just staged two failed impeach-and-remove campaigns against Trump.

And, the report said, Trump's impromptu suggestion during his speech to go to the Capitol prompted a scramble among agents, confirming there were no plans for him to be there.

Just the News explained the false report has "become one of the enduring messages of the House Democrats’ final report on the Jan. 6 riot: Donald Trump had a plan and an intention to go directly to the U.S. Capitol to join those disrupting the certification of the 2020 election results."

The final report from Pelosi's committee, in fact, claimed it was concerned that Trump "actually intended to participate personally in the January 6th efforts at the Capitol."

That claim has been echoing across American legacy media ever since.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: America – long the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian nation on earth – is on the brink of destruction. Every decent and aware American adult knows this. The evidence is everywhere.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as "infanticide." They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a "gender transition" that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. They have not just allowed, but ENGINEERED, a full-scale foreign invasion of America across her southern border.

Their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – a senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – is destroying America's economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes and, increasingly, IMPRISONS critics as "violent extremists," "domestic terrorists," "white supremacists" and "insurrectionists." Indeed, they're currently engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden's chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes "politics" in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual. The greatest nation on earth is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

The big question, then, is WHAT CAN BE DONE TO SAVE AMERICA? Fortunately, real answers and uncommon wisdom are showcased in the December issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, "CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world's freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction."

In this very special issue, readers will experience the best and deepest thoughts and strategies on how to restore America to her former goodness and greatness, from some of the nation's most respected analysts – everyone from Tucker Carlson to Dennis Prager to Victor Davis Hanson to Newt Gingrich and many more.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!