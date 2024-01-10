A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'You've opened demonic doors': Ex-psychic rips tarot-card reading for Trump, Biden on Fox News

'I had destruction all around me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 9, 2024 at 7:07pm
(FAITHWIRE) -- Ex-psychic Jenn Nizza is issuing a dire warning after Fox News’ Jesse Watters interviewed a psychic last week named Paula Roberts. Nizza said she was “surprised” and concerned over the “demonic” practice being so prevalent on a TV news network.

“[People are] being exposed to divination,” Nizza told CBN Digital. “Many people are not aware and may think it’s entertainment and I was really disappointed to see a news program pushing this out there, and even making light of it, making it seem like it’s just entertainment and a joke.”

She continued, “That’s not what it is, and it doesn’t matter if you think it’s entertainment or not; the outcome is going to be the same.”

Read the full story ›

