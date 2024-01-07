A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pelosi suggests states can overrule Constitution, ban Trump from ballot

Leaves George Stephanopoulos stunned

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published January 7, 2024 at 4:12pm
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (Video screenshot)

By Cristina Laila
The Gateway Pundit

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday suggested the states can overrule the U.S. Constitution and ban Trump from the presidential ballot.

Pelosi appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss Trump’s Colorado ballot appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court with host George Stephanopoulos.

Last week President Trump asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar him from the 2024 ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court last month disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments in the Colorado ballot case.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Can American states overrule the U.S. Constitution?

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

The US Constitution has three requirements to be president:

  • Be a natural-born citizen of the United States.
  • Be at least 35 years old.
  • Have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

Nancy Pelosi however on Sunday said the states can overrule the U.S. Constitution and ban Trump from the ballot.

Even George Stephanopoulos, a lifelong Democrat hack and Deep State asset was stunned by Pelosi’s suggestion.

“You believe [Trump] is ineligible to be president?” Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi referring to the 14th Amendment.

“They have different laws from state-to-state,” Pelosi said.

A stunned Stephanopoulos interrupted Pelosi and said, “It’s the Constitution…”

“That’s not the point,” Pelosi said as she explained that every state has different laws.

WATCH:

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

